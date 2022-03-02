GoHealth plunges 15% on expecting Q4 revenue below estimates

Mar. 02, 2022 6:38 AM ETGoHealth, Inc. (GOCO)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
  • GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) trades 14.6% lower premarket after it expects Q4 revenues to be in the range of $425 to $475M compared to $445.9M in year ago quarter; for FY revenue is seen between $1,040M to $1,085M, compared with $877.4M for the prior year.
  • Analysts consensus estimates for Q4 seen at $615.77M (+38.1% Y/Y) and FY21 is seen at $1.23B (+40.3% Y/Y).
  • Net loss is expected to be in the range of $52.7 to $38.8M compared to net income of $133.1M for prior year period; FY net loss is seen between $155 to $141M, compared with net income of $97.2M for the prior year.
  • Adj. EBITDA is expected to be in the range of negative $5.5 to positive $8.5M, compared with positive $169.9M for the prior year period; for FY it is seen between $26.5 to $40.5M, compared with $271M for the prior year.
  • Q4/FY21 earnings are scheduled for Mar.15 release, after market close.
