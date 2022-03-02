Charah Solutions places final 20% of all real property acreage at TMPA's former Gibbons Creek under contract
Mar. 02, 2022 6:48 AM ETCharah Solutions, Inc. (CHRA)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Charah Solutions (NYSE:CHRA) placed the final 20% of the real property acreage at the Texas Municipal Power Agency's (TMPA) former Gibbons Creek Steam Electric Station in Grimes County, TX under contract.
- With this, 100% of the of the real property acreage at Gibbons Creek is now placed under contract in less than one year since the site was acquired from TMPA in February 2021.
- Buyer details and transaction terms have not been disclosed.
- "With the increased need to retire and decommission older or less economically viable generating assets over the next twenty years, we believe this service offering will continue to grow dramatically as we work with our utility partners to minimize costs and maximize the value of the assets and improve the environment," president & CEO Scott Sewell commented.