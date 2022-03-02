OneSpaWorld Non-GAAP EPS of -$0.01 beats by $0.04, revenue of $85.65M beats by $1.12M

Mar. 02, 2022 6:49 AM ETOneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (OSW)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
  • OneSpaWorld press release (NASDAQ:OSW): Q4 Non-GAAP EPS of -$0.01 beats by $0.04.
  • Revenue of $85.65M (+2136.3% Y/Y) beats by $1.12M.

  • Q1 2022 and Fiscal Year 2022 Guidance: The Company is not providing financial guidance due to the ongoing business disruption and substantial uncertainty surrounding the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on its business. Notwithstanding the foregoing, the Company expects to sustain a GAAP and adjusted net loss for the first quarter of fiscal 2022. However, for the fiscal year 2022, the Company expects to sustain a GAAP net loss and generate positive adjusted EBITDA and positive adjusted net income.

