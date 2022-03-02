Li Auto is seen having a strong moat in full-sized SUV market

Nomura kept a Buy rating on Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) with a view that the Chinese electric vehicle maker's successful model in a niche segment differentiates it from competitors.

Analyst Martin Heung said the firm remains conservative with its forecast for Li Auto (LI) unit sales due to potential chip supply disruption linked to fresh cases of COVID-19 at Bosch's Suzhou factory in February. Heung also pointed out that the Li One has built a strong moat around the mid-priced, full-sized SUV market, while other brands have focused on the mid-sized segment. That model is seen eventually reaching a monthly production rate of 16,000 units.

Nomura assigned a price target of $43.20 to Li Auto (LI).

Shares of Li Auto (LI) moved up 1.95% in premarket trading to $31.02.

Dig into Li Auto's deliveries report for February.