Renewable energy stocks are rare winners amid the selloff

Renewable energy equities are luring cash, a rare risk asset to outperform amid a flight to safety like bonds and the U.S. dollar.

Renewable stocks have been a "green ‘silver-lining’ to the volatility, as governments refocus on energy supply and $100 oil (CL1:COM) (CO1:COM) (NYSEARCA:USO) drives substitution," eToro strategist Ben Laidler wrote Wednesday. "This is needed to reverse the prior sector weakness. Valuations are high (c29x P/E ratio), sales forecasts flat, and earnings pressured, even if long-term positive case is clear."

"SolarEdge (NASDAQ:SEDG) was the best S&P 500 (SPX) (NYSEARCA:SPY) performer last month (+34%)," Laidler noted. "Whilst global clean energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) is +11% the past month."

EToro smart portfolio @RenewableEnergy is up 9%, while the auto-heavy First Trust Nasdaq Clean Energy Green Energy Index ETF (NASDAQ:QCLN) is up 4%, he added.

"All beat the -3% S&P 500 price fall."

Russia's invasion of Ukraine prompts three catalysts for the sector.

"Focus on fuel security risks, and diversification needs, especially in Europe." Faster carbon transition plans from governments, "such as Germany’s 2 new LNG plants." "$100+ oil incentivises renewables substitution and makes them more cost competitive."

