Mortgage applications decreased 0.7%
Mar. 02, 2022 7:02 AM ETBy: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- MBA Mortgage Applications
- Composite Index: -0.7% vs. -13.1%
- Borrowers had no incentive to refinance, and homebuyers continue to face high prices and a severe lack of listings.
- With interest rates peaking to multiyear high, mortgage demand halted in the past week.
- Applications to refinance a home loan increased 1% for the week but were still 56% lower than the same week one year ago.
- Purchase Index: -2.0% vs. -10.0%
- Refinance Index: 1.0% vs. -16.0%
- 30-year mortgage rate at 4.15% vs. 4.06%
- Average loan size increased to yet another record high of $454.4K led by a jump in home prices.
- The expectation going into this year was that rates would move higher steadily, as the Federal Reserve eases its purchases and holdings of mortgage-backed bonds.