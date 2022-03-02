Boeing (NYSE:BA) says it has suspended parts and maintenance support for Russian airlines, adding further barriers for Russian airlines to continue operating a fleet of more than 700 Western-built aircraft.

The company already had temporarily closed its office in Ukrainian capital Kyiv and paused operations at its Moscow Training Campus.

Boeing is now required to obtain U.S. export licenses before Russia-based workers can access most technologies and data, the president of Boeing's local operations said, according to Bloomberg.

European rival Airbus (OTCPK:EADSF, OTCPK:EADSY) has followed suit, halting the supply of spare parts to Russia and support services to airlines in the country "in line with international sanctions now in place."

Primary Russian carrier Aeroflot has been forced to cancel 25% of its flights, the Wall Street Journal reports, citing the FlightAware tracking service.

President Biden announced in his State of the Union speech Tuesday night that the U.S. government will ban Russian aircraft from American airspace.