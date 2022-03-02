Jounce Therapeutics GAAP EPS of -$0.59 misses by $0.27

Mar. 02, 2022 7:06 AM ETJounce Therapeutics, Inc. (JNCE)By: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor
  • Jounce Therapeutics press release (NASDAQ:JNCE): Q4 GAAP EPS of -$0.59 misses by $0.27.
  • As of December 31, 2021, cash, cash equivalents and investments were $220.2 million, compared to $213.2 million as of December 31, 2020.
  • FY22 Guidance:
  • Gross cash burn on operating expenses and capital expenditures for the full year 2022 is expected to be approximately $115.0 million to $130.0 million.
  • Existing cash, cash equivalents and investments to be sufficient to enable the funding of its operating expenses and capital expenditure requirements through the third quarter of 2023.
