Booking Holdings is tipped by Evercore ISI for 40% upside

Mar. 02, 2022 7:08 AM ETBooking Holdings Inc. (BKNG)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor

Finance and Economy Chart for Dollar Gold Euro Currencies Trading View

cemagraphics/iStock via Getty Images

Evercore ISI boosted its rating on Booking Holdings (NASDAQ:BKNG) to Outperform from Neutral. The firm took a more positive view on the near-term upside and raised revenue and EBITDA estimates on the travel services stock by 8% to 12% to reflect what appears to be a very robust leisure travel recovery.

Analyst Mark Mahaney: "We have raised our BKNG estimates primarily to reflect a more rapid leisure travel recovery – one of the big takeaways from this EPS season. Against a very challenging environment for growth equities, BKNG sits squarely in the middle of an attractive Venn Diagram that captures both High Quality assets (based on fundamentals & valuation) and clear recovery plays (leisure travel). We believe this Venn positioning will allow BKNG to outperform even in a highly uncertain rate environment. BKNG’s exposure to Russia/Ukraine is also very limited – a low single digit % of bookings, and these bookings are likely location-fungible."

Evercore ISI assigned a pirce target to BKNG of $2,900 based on a 25X price-to-earnings multiple and 16X EV-to-EBITDA multiple off 2023 estimates. That PT reps 40% upside for shares and is above the average analyst price target of $2,728.45. Shares of Booking Holdings (BKNG) are up 1.35% in premarket action to $2,100.00

Read: Supply chain on watch as U.S. imposes airspace ban on Russia.

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.