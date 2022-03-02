Pfizer's RSV vaccine for pregnant women gets FDA breakthrough therapy status
Mar. 02, 2022
- The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) granted breakthrough therapy designation to Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) vaccine candidate PF-06482077 or RSVpreF, for preventing RSV-linked lower respiratory tract illness in infants from birth up to six months of age by active immunization of pregnant women.
- The FDA decision was backed by data from phase 2b study (NCT04032093) of RSVpreF in healthy pregnant women ages 18 through 49 years old, who were vaccinated between 28- and 36-weeks gestation, and their infants.
- Pfizer will publish results from the trial at a future date.
- “If approved by the FDA, this maternal immunization has the potential to be the first vaccine candidate to help protect infants in their vulnerable first months of life from disease caused by this highly-contagious virus," said Kathrin Jansen, senior vice president and head of vaccine research & development at Pfizer.
- GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) is another company which is developing a maternal RSV vaccine. However, the British drugmaker has paused several trials of its potential vaccine candidate in pregnant women, based on safety assessment.
