AECOM nabs IDIQ contract for U.S. Air Force Academy’s campus development
Mar. 02, 2022 7:15 AM ETAECOM (ACM)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- AECOM (NYSE:ACM) received a sole-source indefinite delivery, indefinite quantity contract to provide master planning, architecture, and engineering services to the U.S. Air Force Academy.
- The company will deliver multi-disciplined planning and conceptual designs in support of USAFA's efforts to approach the campus through a consistent and efficient manner, including new buildings and systems that integrate sustainable best practices and conservation of natural resources.
- With an emphasis on USAFA’s strategic plan, AECOM will leverage its experience in higher education, historic preservation, and facility and supporting infrastructure design to create a master plan for future development of the campus.