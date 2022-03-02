OneWater Marine to acquire Denison Yachting
Mar. 02, 2022 7:24 AM ETOneWater Marine Inc. (ONEW)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) reached an agreement to acquire Denison Yachting, which will expand its presence into the superyacht category and ancillary yacht service offerings besides the yacht brokerage and new boat sales.
- The acquisition is expected to be immediately accretive to top-line growth, operating margin and EPS.
- It adds 21 locations across 7 states, allowing for additional market share gains.
- "As we move through the FQ2, we continue to capitalize on record demand and a growing backlog. Orders at the Miami Boat show were off the charts for both OneWater and Denison, which underscore our combined position as the premier marine retailer of choice from superyachts and yachts to traditional boat sales, parts and service," CEO Austin Singleton commented.