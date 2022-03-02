Digihost arranges $10M credit facility
Mar. 02, 2022 7:35 AM ETDigihost Technology Inc. (DGHI)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- Digihost Technology (NASDAQ:DGHI) closed a $10M committed, collateralized revolving credit facility with Securitize; facility provides Digihost with significant, non-dilutive, liquidity options to assist in the financing of its aggressive growth strategy.
- The loan facility has a 1-year committed term and an annual interest rate and has been fully drawn by the company.
- Proceeds from the loan facility, collateralized by the company's growing Bitcoin inventory, will be used to fund both operating and capital costs thereby giving Digihost the ability to continue to add to its Bitcoin inventory.