Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) shares rose in premarket trading on Wednesday as the Marc Benioff-led cloud computing company beat fourth-quarter expectations and raised its revenue expectations for fiscal 2023, prompting praise from Wall Street.

Morgan Stanley analyst Keith Weiss, who rates Salesforce (CRM) overweight with a $360 price target, said the raise to fiscal 2023 "illustrates [management's] confidence in the durability of [organic bookings] growth."

In the fourth-quarter, Salesforce (CRM) said organic bookings growth was 22% year-over-year.

Weiss also noted that there was weak investor sentiment going into the quarter as investors were concerned about growth, the company's commitment to growing margins and potential for more deals. But with the results, Salesforce directly addressed these issues and then some, especially acquisitions.

"Management made clear there are no plans for large strategic M&A in the near-term, as the company focuses on getting Slack well integrated," Weiss wrote in a note to clients."Perhaps more importantly, the company talked to learning from recent acquisitions and developing a capability to do strategic acquisitions without margin degradation and in a more shareholder friendly way."

Salesforce shares nearly 4% to $217 in premarket trading.

On Tuesday, Salesforce (CRM) said it earned $0.84 a share on $7.33B in revenue for the fiscal fourth-quarter. A consensus of Wall Street analysts expected the company to post a profit of $0.75 a share for the quarter and $7.24B in sales.

For the first quarter of 2023, Salesforce (CRM) said it expects to earn between $0.93-0.94 per share, with revenue coming in between $7.37B-7.38B. Analysts were expecting the company to earn $1 per share on $7.27B in sales.

Salesforce (CRM) now expects full-year revenue to be between $32.0B-32.1B and earnings per share to come in between $4.62-4.64 per share. In November, it previously expected revenue to be between $31.7B-31.8B in revenue.

Credit Suisse analyst Phil Winslow, who has an outperform rating and a $375 price target, said the company had a "strong end" to fiscal 2022 and current remaining performance obligations was the "standout metric," prompting the firm to raise revenue and earnings estimates for 2023 and 2024.

"We continue to view Salesforce.com as the company in our coverage universe most leveraged to the acceleration in the Digital Transformation across both B2B and B2C segments," Winslow wrote to clients.

Last month, Salesforce (CRM) was listed as one of the stocks retail investors have purchased the most since January 2019, coming in at 21 out of 30.