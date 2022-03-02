Dollar Tree GAAP EPS of $2.01 beats by $0.25, revenue of $7.08B misses by $40M

Mar. 02, 2022 7:36 AM ETDollar Tree, Inc. (DLTR)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
  • Dollar Tree press release (NASDAQ:DLTR): Q4 GAAP EPS of $2.01 beats by $0.25.
  • Revenue of $7.08B (+4.6% Y/Y) misses by $40M.
  • Shares +1.6% PM.
  • Same-Store Sales: Enterprise +2.5%; Dollar Tree +3.1%; Family Dollar +1.7%.
  • Q1 Outlook: The company estimates consolidated net sales of $6.63B to $6.78B vs. consensus of $6.79B , based on a low single-digit increase in same-store sales for the enterprise; Diluted EPS of $1.95 to $2.10 vs. consensus of $1.61.
  • FY2022 Outlook: The company estimates consolidated net sales of $27.22B to $27.85B vs. consensus of $28.02B , based on a low single-digit increase in same-store sales for the enterprise; Diluted EPS of $7.60 to $8 vs. consensus of $7.59.
  • The company plans to open 590 new stores and to renovate 800 Family Dollar stores.
