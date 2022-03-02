Paysafe (NYSE:PSFE) stock bounces up 10% after the payment technology company names a new chairman and issued strong 2022 guidance.

For full year 2022, it expects revenue of $1.53B-$1.58B vs. consensus of $1.54B, and adjusted EBITDA of $440M-$460M vs. Visible Alpha consensus of $446.9M.

The company's guidance for Q1 revenue of $355M-$365M compares with consensus of $362.7M. It also expects Q1 adjusted EBITDA of $95M-$100M vs. Visible Alpha estimate of $106M.

Daniel Henson, who worked at General Electric for 29 years, and has served on the boards of Healthcare Trust of America and OnDeck, became chairman effective March 1. The board now consists of 11 members — 10 non-executive directors and one executive director.

Q4 adjusted EBITDA of $105.5M increased from $95.3M in the year-ago quarter and exceeded the Visible Alpha estimate of $93.5M.

Adjusted EBITDA margin improved to 28.4% from 25.7% a year ago, reflecting lower credit losses, the accretive impact of acquisitions and a Q4 2020 payback of previous COVID-19-related salary reductions, more than offsetting the impact of unfavorable business mix in 2021.

Q4 revenue of $371.7M topped the $357.4M consensus and increased from $370.3M in Q4 2020.

By segment, US Acquiring revenue of $166.8M rose 9.7% Y/Y, while Digital Commerce revenue of $204.8M fell 6.2%.

US Acquiring adjusted EBITDA of $46.9M rose 8.9% and Digital Commerce adjusted EBITDA of $84.8M increased 11% Y/Y.

Conference call at 8:30 AM ET.

Earlier, Paysafe reports Q4 results