Innoviva to raise $200M in convertible senior notes offering

Mar. 02, 2022 7:43 AM ETInnoviva, Inc. (INVA)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
  • Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) trades 6.7% down premarket after it plans to offer $200M in principal amount of convertible senior notes due 2028 in a private offering to qualified institutional buyers.
  • Initial purchasers to be granted 13-days option to purchase up to an additional $40M principal amount of the notes.
  • The terms, including interest rate, initial conversion rate and other terms, will be determined at time of offer pricing.
  • Net proceeds to be used for funding the cost of entering into the capped call transactions; remaining to be used for repurchase a portion of its 2.125% convertible subordinated notes due 2023; any remaining to be used for general corporate purposes.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.