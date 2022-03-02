Innoviva to raise $200M in convertible senior notes offering
Mar. 02, 2022 7:43 AM ETInnoviva, Inc. (INVA)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) trades 6.7% down premarket after it plans to offer $200M in principal amount of convertible senior notes due 2028 in a private offering to qualified institutional buyers.
- Initial purchasers to be granted 13-days option to purchase up to an additional $40M principal amount of the notes.
- The terms, including interest rate, initial conversion rate and other terms, will be determined at time of offer pricing.
- Net proceeds to be used for funding the cost of entering into the capped call transactions; remaining to be used for repurchase a portion of its 2.125% convertible subordinated notes due 2023; any remaining to be used for general corporate purposes.