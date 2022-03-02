Intermap bolsters European Insurance Underwriting Solution with Allianz Technology
Mar. 02, 2022 7:50 AM ETIntermap Technologies Corp.A (ITMSF)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Intermap Technologies (OTC:ITMFS) announced expansion of its European insurance geocoding services with Allianz Technology SE.
- The company's new and updated flood hazard layers are critical to support Allianz in its underwriting processes with the same consistency and results across all operating entities throughout Europe.
- The company continues to grow commercial insurance business in Europe with industry-leading clients.
- "Clients such as Allianz operate across multiple countries and regions, requiring up-to-date and reliable data and analytics to perform consistent underwriting across all portfolios. Intermap's data is continually updated to ensure customers are integrating the most current and accurate solutions directly into their workflows," said Patrick A. Blott, Intermap Chairman and CEO.