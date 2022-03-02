Outcrop to raise $6M in an upsized stock offering

Mar. 02, 2022 7:50 AM ETOutcrop Silver & Gold Corporation (OCGSF)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
  • Outcrop Silver & Gold (OTCQX:OCGSF) agreed with Research Capital Corporation as sole agent and sole bookrunner for increasing the size of the earlier announced public offering to $6M in gross proceeds.
  • Offering consists of units at a price of $0.27/unit.
  • Each units contains one share and one share purchase warrant wherein warrant holder is entitled to purchase one share at an exercise price of $0.37 for 24 months post offer closing.
  • It has also granted the agent an option to increase the size of the offering by an additional 15% of the total number of units.
  • Net proceeds to be used for working capital and general corporate purposes.
  • Offer closing is expected to occur on or about Mar.9, 2022.
