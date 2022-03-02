Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) soared in early trading on Wednesday after the department store operator easily topped consensus estimates with its Q4 earnings report.

Cowen raised its price target on Nordstrom (JWN) to $30 from $25 off what it called significantly better than anticipated Q4 profit. Looking ahead, the firm said it is cautiously optimistic on the outlook for JWN's margins. Deutsche Bank raised its PT on JWN to $31 from $22, but other firms are still exuding caution on Nordstrom (JWN).

Citi (Neutral): "Overall sales sequentially improved (primarily driven by improvement at Rack) but were still 1% below 4Q19 (vs -3% in 3Q) and below its mall-based competitor M, where sales were 6% above 4Q19. The bigger surprise from the release was F22 guidance that was well above consensus (EPS $3.15-3.50 vs cons of $2.00). While we believe the company can improve EBIT margin from the 3.4% level achieved in F21, we are not confident that it can reach the 5.6-6.0% EBIT margin it has guided to for F22 (we are at 5.2%). Results were volatile in F21 and we believe there is some risk to assuming that SG&A can leverage and that Rack can sustain its improvement in F22."

Bank of America (Underperform): "We expect Nordstrom to continue to recover at a slower rate than peers, and think 2022 guidance looks optimistic. 4Q EPS of $1.23 beat our/consensus of $1.03/$1.04 on stronger gross margin. Nordstrom banner sales were flat vs 2019, and Rack sales declined 5% vs 2019. Southern stores outperformed Northern stores by 7%, and suburban stores continued to be stronger than urban stores. Designer & fine jewelry, beauty, home, and active all grew double-digits vs F19, while apparel & shoes remained below F19."

J.P. Morgan (Underweight): "Echoing the 4Q20 storyline, JWN enters FY22 with a ~20% adverse inventory imbalance (= inventory +19% to 2019 at 4Q-end vs. revenue -1%) stemming from 'aggressive' actions to secure product for Holiday coupled with less cancellations than expected."

Nordstrom (JWN) jumped 32.05% premarket to $25.81 vs. the 52-week trading range of $18.65 to $46.45.

