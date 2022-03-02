Hewlett Packard Enterprise jumps on strong results, Bernstein upgrade

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) shares rose more than 5%, Wednesday, after the IT provider posted a strong first quarter, prompting an upgrade from investment firm Bernstein.

Analyst Toni Sacconaghi raised his rating to outperform from market perform and upped his price target to $20 a share from $16. He noted that the company is benefiting from strong demand, citing the company's backlog, which is roughly $4 billion above normal, as well as the potential for stronger earnings and free cash flow, as well as "an increasingly attractive valuation."

In addition, Sacconaghi also pointed out that Hewlett Packard Enterprise has opportunities for returning additional capital to shareholders.

"For now, our HPE upgrade is a trading call – we believe HPE is structurally challenged, and has historically been a share loser," Sacconaghi wrote, adding that there are some "greenshoots of hope emerging," including the stabilization of server share, pivoting to as-a-service and the company's Aruba and Silver Peak units, which "are levered to attractive end markets."

On Tuesday, the Antonio Neri-led company said it earned 53 cents a share, on $6.96 billion in revenue for the period ending January 31, compared to expectations 46 cents a share share on sales of $7.02 in revenue.

HP Enterprise (HPE) also said it expects earnings to be between 41 cents and 49 cents as share for the second quarter, compared to expectations of 45 cents a share.

For the full year, HP Enterprise (HPE) expects revenue to grow between 3% and 4%, while earnings are expected to be between $2.03 and $2.17 a share, excluding one-time items. Wall Street analysts expect the company to earn $2.03 per share.

The company also reiterated its free cash flow guidance to be between $1.8 billion to $2 billion, and it declared a quarterly dividend of 12 cents a share, payable on April 8, 2022 to shareholders on record as of the close of trading on March 11, 2022.

In January, a U.K. judge ruled in favor of HP Enterprise (HPE) concerning its disastrous acquisition of British software company Autonomy, saying Autonomy executives booked fake deals and engaged in other illegal actions that fraudulently manipulated Autonomy's sales.