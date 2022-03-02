Mercantile Bank upgraded to Strong Buy at Raymond James after stock slips
Mar. 02, 2022 8:02 AM ETMercantile Bank Corporation (MBWM)By: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
- Raymond James analyst Daniel Tamayo upgrades Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) to Strong Buy from Outperform after investor meetings with management and given the stock's 8% decline since the analyst raised the stock to Outperform in January.
- "The fundamental outlook for the bank is unchanged while the market continues to expect meaningful rate hikes in the next two years; we believe shares present a compelling opportunity to purchase and have significant upside opportunity at this price," Tamayo wrote in a note to clients.
- Among his main points: Loan growth should stay strong this year, net interest margin opportunities are "substantial," organic growth is the most likely use of capital, but stock buyback math is improving, and credit reserves could drift lower as credit quality outlook is unchanged.
- SA Quant rating is Hold as is the average Wall Street rating.
