Jacobs, Palantir forge strategic deal to transform water treatment

Modern wastewater treatment plant. Tanks for aeration and biological purification of sewage at sunset

Vladimir Zapletin/iStock via Getty Images

  • Jacobs (NYSE:J) and Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) have forged a global strategic partnership to transform water treatment.
  • The partners plan to introduce and commercialize a joint data analytics solution to support public and private sector clients in solving their most complex water infrastructure problems.
  • This water data analytics solution will aggregate and analyze plant data to manage and optimize water and wastewater treatment plant operations and maintenance (O&M), aimed at reducing costs and improving plant performance.
  • Jacobs will leverage its existing O&M portfolio, as well as proprietary machine learning modules and wastewater process optimization tools, to develop and pilot a dynamic management solution suite that combines the Palantir Foundry operating system.
  • The partnership will facilitate Palantir's foray into the critical infrastructure market.
  • Going forward, the companies plan to work together on technical and programmatic initiatives to serve U.S. federal government customers.
