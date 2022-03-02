Equifax teams up with Truepic to expand fraud prevention solutions

Mar. 02, 2022 8:09 AM ETEquifax Inc. (EFX)By: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor

Blurred-businessman holding padlock protect icon,and virtual screen interface,protecting data personal and network information,cyber security technology with data protection privacy concept

phuttaphat tipsana/iStock via Getty Images

  • Equifax (NYSE:EFX) on Wednesday partnered with camera technology developer Truepic to expand fraud prevention solutions for insurance customers.
  • The Truepic Vision is designed to help Equifax (EFX) customers accelerate the property inspection process in originations, mitigate application fraud and facilitate the claim process for policyholders.
  • "When it comes to virtual inspections, risk is all in the viewfinder - making new photo and video authentication and verification solutions critical to the claims and underwriting process," said Joy Wilder Lybeer, chief revenue officer and senior vice president of global partnerships at Equifax United States Information Solutions.
  • Towards the end of January, Equifax expanded verification services to Australia and the U.K.
