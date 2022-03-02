DraftKings is the top sports betting/iGaming stock at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley singled out DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) as its top pick in the U.S. sports betting/iGaming sector after seeing shares fall off 70% from their 52-week high.

Analyst Thomas Allen: "While we agree that short-term losses will be considerable (still Street-low on 2022e EBITDA despite recent guidance), we believe the market is too short-sighted and our state-by-state profitability build suggests long-term profitability to be much larger than forecasted. Public int'l stocks show that sports betting / iGaming is a profitable business (recent note), while past precedents show that stocks that can transition from revenue to profit stories deliver significant upside."

Allen and team believe DKNG will outperform with revenue this year to further reinforce the significant total addressable market opportunity

Morgan Stanley has an Overweight rating on DraftKings (DKNG) and price target of $31.

Shares of DraftKings (DKNG) rose 2.21% premarket to $24.04.

DraftKings (DKNG) is on Seeking Alpha's Catalyst Watch this week with an investor event coming up on Friday.