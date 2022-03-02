Endo downgraded to underweight at Barclays citing 2022 headwinds
Mar. 02, 2022 8:15 AM ETEndo International plc (ENDP)By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor
- Barclays has downgraded Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) to underweight from equal weight citing three headwinds the company faces this year.
- The firm also lowered its price target to $2 from $5 (~17% downside from Tuesday's close).
- Analyst Balaji Prasad said that those headwinds are: lowered confidence following Monday's Q4 2021 earnings results; weaker Xiaflex (collagenase clostridium histolyticum) growth; and Q1 2022 Vasostrict (vasopressin) guidance of 30% year-over-year decline, though the firm anticipates closer to a 50% decline.
- "Combined with opioids overhang and limited positives in sight, we see a difficult path for the stock to perform," he wrote.
- Endo (ENDP) closed down more than 22% on Tuesday.
- Endo (ENDP) was recently stripped of legal defenses in an upcoming opioid trial in Tennessee.