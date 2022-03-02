Endo downgraded to underweight at Barclays citing 2022 headwinds

Mar. 02, 2022 8:15 AM ETEndo International plc (ENDP)By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor

Barclays tower, Canary Wharf

AmandaLewis/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • Barclays has downgraded Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) to underweight from equal weight citing three headwinds the company faces this year.
  • The firm also lowered its price target to $2 from $5 (~17% downside from Tuesday's close).
  • Analyst Balaji Prasad said that those headwinds are: lowered confidence following Monday's Q4 2021 earnings results; weaker Xiaflex (collagenase clostridium histolyticum) growth; and Q1 2022 Vasostrict (vasopressin) guidance of 30% year-over-year decline, though the firm anticipates closer to a 50% decline.
  • "Combined with opioids overhang and limited positives in sight, we see a difficult path for the stock to perform," he wrote.
  • Endo (ENDP) closed down more than 22% on Tuesday.
  • Endo (ENDP) was recently stripped of legal defenses in an upcoming opioid trial in Tennessee.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.