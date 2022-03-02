Nasdaq, Microsoft hit Credit Suisse 'Top of the Crop' List, which stays at four

Credit Suisse released its March list of best picks Wednesday, with Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) returning and Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) debuting as a top name.

Credit Suisse Product Manager Andrew St. Pierre defines the "Top of the Crop" stocks as the "highest conviction combined with the least demanding market expectations."

The "Top of the Crop" criteria are:

High conviction calls: "Highest conviction Outperform ideas where CS analysts' estimates and target prices are above consensus and consensus is not overly bullish." View through HOLT: Credit Suisse's HOLT is a model aiming for objectivity in converting income and balance sheet information into cash flow return on investment. "Outperform ideas with least demanding market expectations. Market-implied CFROI is below forecast CFROI and historical median."

Microsoft (MSFT) returned to the "Top of the Crop" list after a month of being demoted to just a highest conviction pick. Nasdaq (NDAQ) was neither a high conviction nor HOLT pick last month, but starts as a top pick.

Those two stocks joined Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW), which debuted last month, and Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS).

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB) and Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) dropped out of the "Top of the Crop" list, but remain top HOLT picks.

Along with Nasdaq, new top outperform ideas include Chipotle (NYSE:CMG) and Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT).

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI), Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX), NGL Energy (NYSE:NGL), Western Union (NYSE:WU), American Express (NYSE:AXP) and Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) remain the top underperform ideas. IRM is also a HOLT underperform stock.

See Nasdaq's latest investor slideshow.