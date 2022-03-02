Casella Waste Systems buys Massachusetts resource management firm
Mar. 02, 2022
- Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) has acquired the assets of Northstar Pulp & Paper, Northstar Disposal and certain real estate holdings.
- Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed. Casella expects to generate ~$26M of annualized revenues from the acquisition.
- Northstar is a Springfield, Massachusetts-based resource management company that focuses on recycling processing, brokerage services, and collection across the northeast for industrial, institutional, and commercial customers.
- With the acquisition of Northstar, Casella has acquired ~$30M of annualized revenues year-to-date in 2022.
- John Casella, Chairman and CEO of Casella Waste Systems, stated, "We continue to selectively invest in expanding our resource management services to industrial, institutional and commercial customers as leading organizations strive to reduce their environmental footprint. The Northstar acquisitions fits well with this strategy and gives us a great platform to drive further profitable growth while increasing our resource management services."