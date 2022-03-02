ADP February jobs tops, but January payroll loss revised to substantial gain
Mar. 02, 2022 8:16 AM ETBy: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor33 Comments
- ADP Jobs Report: +475K vs. +320K consensus and +509K prior (revised).
- Goods producing sector gained 57K jobs, while service producing sector gained 417K jobs.
- “Hiring remains robust but capped by reduced labor supply post-pandemic. Last month large companies showed they are well-poised to compete with higher wages and benefit offerings, and posted the strongest reading since the early days of the pandemic recovery,” said Nela Richardson, chief economist, ADP. “Small companies lost ground as they continue to stuggle to keep pace with the wages and benefits needed to attract a limited pool of qualified workers.