Pyxis Tankers closes sale of two small tankers, provides chartering update

Mar. 02, 2022 8:18 AM ETPyxis Tankers Inc. (PXS)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
  • Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXS) trades 2.5% higher premarket after it completed the sales of the Northsea Alpha and Northsea Beta, two 2010 built 8.6K dwt product tankers, for sales price of $8.9M.
  • Post repayment of bank debt and related transaction costs, company received net cash proceeds of ~$3.1M.
  • The sale of these non-core assets will improve our liquidity and reduce outstanding loans.
  • "As of Mar. 2, 2022, our MR's were booked at over $14.3K/day for 75% of 1Q22 available days. In February, the Pyxis Epsilon experienced a minor accident at her discharge port and will consequently incur ~45 days of off-hire, including vessel repairs. There were no injuries nor pollution. After insurance claims, we estimate total cash costs to the company of ~$0.5M during this period. The 2015 built tanker should be back in commercial service later this month." Chairman & CEO Valentios Valentis commented.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.