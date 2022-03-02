Pyxis Tankers closes sale of two small tankers, provides chartering update
Mar. 02, 2022 8:18 AM ETPyxis Tankers Inc. (PXS)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXS) trades 2.5% higher premarket after it completed the sales of the Northsea Alpha and Northsea Beta, two 2010 built 8.6K dwt product tankers, for sales price of $8.9M.
- Post repayment of bank debt and related transaction costs, company received net cash proceeds of ~$3.1M.
- The sale of these non-core assets will improve our liquidity and reduce outstanding loans.
- "As of Mar. 2, 2022, our MR's were booked at over $14.3K/day for 75% of 1Q22 available days. In February, the Pyxis Epsilon experienced a minor accident at her discharge port and will consequently incur ~45 days of off-hire, including vessel repairs. There were no injuries nor pollution. After insurance claims, we estimate total cash costs to the company of ~$0.5M during this period. The 2015 built tanker should be back in commercial service later this month." Chairman & CEO Valentios Valentis commented.