Salesforce: Wedbush cuts price target, says stock is 'way oversold'

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) shares got a boost, Wednesday, as its shares rose 4% after the cloud-based software giant delivered a strong fourth-quarter report and raised its revenue forecast for its current fiscal year.

At Wedbush Securities, Analyst Dan Ives maintained his outperform rating on Salesforce's (CRM) stock, but lowered his price target to $275 a share from $315, noting that the risk and reward on the stock "is very compelling" due to its growth profile, status as a "cloud stalwart" and margin trajectory over the next few years.

"In this hybrid remote environment, larger and more strategic digital transformation projects are getting the green light within many enterprises and is a major tailwind for Salesforce given its stalwart positioning and expanded product footprint," Ives wrote in the note to clients.

On Tuesday, Salesforce (CRM) said it earned 84 cents a share on $7.33 billion in revenue for its fiscal fourth-quarter. Those results topped the consensus of Wall Street analysts, who expected the company to post a profit of 75 cents a share, on $7.24 billion in sales.

For the first quarter of its 2023 fiscal year, Salesforce (CRM) said it expects to earn between 93 cents and 94 a share, with revenue coming in between $7.37 billion and $7.38 billion. Analysts were expecting the company to earn $1 a share on $7.27 billion in sales.

Salesforce (CRM) also said that it now expects to earn between $4.62 and $4.64 a share, on revenue between $32 billion and $32.1 billion and. In November, the company forecast its 2023 revenue to be between $31.7 billion and $31.8 billion.

In addition, Ives noted that although Salesforce's (CRM) decision to buy Slack was "controversial," it is starting to "pay dividends."

"We believe Salesforce is in the catbird’s seat to continue capitalizing on the large demand seen throughout the industry," Ives added.

On Tuesday, Salesforce (CRM) Co-Chief Executive Marc Benioff used the company's earnings call to address the tragedy in Ukraine as a result of Russia's invasion.