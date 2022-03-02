CME Group average daily volume climbs 19% in February

Mar. 02, 2022 8:23 AM ETCME Group Inc. (CME)By: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor1 Comment

Traders At The Chicago Mercantile React To Weekend"s Financial News

Scott Olson/Getty Images News

  • CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) average daily volume of 29M contracts climbed 19% M/M in February, according to the company's monthly markets statistics.
  • Interest rate average daily volume of 14.9M contracts rose 13% Y/Y in February
  • Equity index ADV of 9.1M contracts jumped 46% over the same period a year ago.
  • Micro E-mini equity index futures ADV surged 58% Y/Y.
  • Chicago wheat options ADV soared 107% Y/Y.
  • Record SOFR futures ADV of 1.20M contracts drifted higher by 833% Y/Y, with record open interest of 3.79M contracts surging 398% Y/Y.
  • Previously, (Feb. 2) CME Group average daily volume jumped to 24.6M contracts in January.
