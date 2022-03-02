CME Group average daily volume climbs 19% in February
- CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) average daily volume of 29M contracts climbed 19% M/M in February, according to the company's monthly markets statistics.
- Interest rate average daily volume of 14.9M contracts rose 13% Y/Y in February
- Equity index ADV of 9.1M contracts jumped 46% over the same period a year ago.
- Micro E-mini equity index futures ADV surged 58% Y/Y.
- Chicago wheat options ADV soared 107% Y/Y.
- Record SOFR futures ADV of 1.20M contracts drifted higher by 833% Y/Y, with record open interest of 3.79M contracts surging 398% Y/Y.
- Previously, (Feb. 2) CME Group average daily volume jumped to 24.6M contracts in January.