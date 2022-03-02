EV maker Arrival jumps 6% after prelim results, initial outlook for FY22

Mar. 02, 2022 8:24 AM ETArrival (ARVL)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor1 Comment

EV charging station for electric car in concept of alternative green energy

Fritz Jorgensen/iStock via Getty Images

  • Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL) is up 6% in premarket trading after the commercial electric vehicle manufacturer released its preliminary results for Q4 2021.
  • The company expects its adjusted EBITDA loss of €49-58M (US$56-$66M), compared to the an adjusted EBITDA loss of €37M ($44M) in 4Q20.
  • Capital expenditure, including tangible and intangible purchases, is expected around €79-88M (~US$90-$100M).
  • Loss for the period is projected to range between €37-46M (US$42-$52M), compared to a loss of €34M ($40M) in same period last year.
  • This will take full year's loss to €1,087-1,096M (US$1,286-1,296M), compared to a loss of €83M (c.$95M) in FY20.
  • The company ended the quarter with €796M (US$905M) in cash and cash equivalents.
  • FY 2022 Guidance: Arrival has also released its initial outlook for fiscal year 2022 with adjusted EBITDA loss expected to range between $185-$225M; Capex of $380-$420M.
  • "In addition, our non-binding orders and LOIs have doubled to c.134k vehicles - further proof of the rapid global transition to electric vehicles and the capability of our products to enable this transition," said Arrival Founder and CEO Denis Sverdlov.
  • The company continues to expect Van production to begin in Bicester in Q3 2022 and Charlotte in Q4 2022 as well as to produce and sell 400-600 Vans this year as it ramps production in these two Microfactories.
  • For Bus, Arrival said it will be building saleable Buses in the UK and expects these will be used in customer trials in 2022.
