The OPEC+ quotas for April are out, and OPEC is not deviating from its pre-existing agreement. The core group of 10 will attempt to produce an additional 254kb/d in April, while Russia will be permitted to produce an additional 100kb/d under the agreement. In total, OPEC+ volume quotas are lifted 400kb/d month over month for April. According to Energy Intel's OPEC correspondent Amena Bakr, Russia/Ukraine was not discussed during the meeting.

The historic OPEC+ agreement has proven effective in managing oil prices up from pandemic lows. However, the agreement is scheduled to expire in April of this year. Given chronic under-production from within the Cartel, expiration is unlikely to impact the majority of members. However, key members UAE and Saudi (ARMCO) are likely to face more political pressure to raise production from abroad, as oil prices rise and the historic agreement expires.

Brent oil prices are up 8% to $113 this morning, on the back of the OPEC+ news, falling inventories and violence in Ukraine. The American Petroleum Institute's inventory update Tuesday showed a significant reduction in crude oil inventories for the week, while the DOE is set to report on inventories later Wednesday (NYSEARCA:USO) (NYSEARCA:XLE).