Citigroup (NYSE:C) expects revenue growth across net interest income and noninterest revenue in 2022 and expects total expenses to rise ~5%-6%, excluding divestiture impacts, Chief Financial Officer Mark Mason will point out to investors at the bank's investor day event, according to slides posted on the company's website.

Total revenue is expected to rise in low single-digits, excluding 2022 divestiture impacts, and a mid-single digit decline in total revenue is expected for Q1, with ~10% Y/Y decline in Markets.

In Q1 2022, total expenses are expected to rise ~10%-12%, also excluding 2022 divestiture impacts.

Citi (C) stock slips 0.4% in premarket trading.

The increase in 2022 expenses are stemming from the company's transformation effort, business-led investment, volume, and efficiency.

It plans to return capital to shareholders while building to ~12% CET1. In Q1, the company will pay about $1B in dividends and its share repurchases will be in line with prior guidance.

For the rest of 2022, share repurchases will depend upon the timing of its exits from some international markets in consumer banking, the timing and form of Mexico consumer, small business and middle market banking exit, results of the 2022 Fed bank stress tests, and the macro environment.

In the medium-term, Citi (C) expects revenue growth to accelerate with TTS, Securities Services, and U.S. personal banking logging high single-digit growth. Global Wealth Management revenue is expected to increase in the high single-digits to low teens range.

Also in the medium-term, the bank sees its expenses normalizing, targeting efficiency ratio (excluding impact of Asia divestitures) to under 60% from 65% in 2021.

Overall, Citi (C) expects returns of 11%-12% in the medium-term.

