FTC Solar reaffirms 2022 outlook
Mar. 02, 2022 8:32 AM ETFTC Solar, Inc. (FTCI)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI) has reaffirmed its 2022 financial outlook, expecting revenue in the range of $415M - $460M (consensus: $434.39M).
- The company believes this outlook would result in revenue growth that is faster than the overall market, while transitioning into profitability during the year.
- It expects Non-GAAP Gross Margin between 11%-14%, Non-GAAP operating expenses$49 - $54M and Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA $(4) - $11M.
- FTC Solar will report its Q4 and full year 2021 financial results before market open on Mar. 15, 2022.