FTC Solar reaffirms 2022 outlook

Mar. 02, 2022 8:32 AM ETFTC Solar, Inc. (FTCI)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
  • FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI) has reaffirmed its 2022 financial outlook, expecting revenue in the range of $415M - $460M (consensus: $434.39M).
  • The company believes this outlook would result in revenue growth that is faster than the overall market, while transitioning into profitability during the year.
  • It expects Non-GAAP Gross Margin between 11%-14%, Non-GAAP operating expenses$49 - $54M and Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA $(4) - $11M.
  • FTC Solar will report its Q4 and full year 2021 financial results before market open on Mar. 15, 2022.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.