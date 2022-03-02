Signy Therapeutics names new CFO
- Signy Therapeutics (OTCPK:SIGY) has announced the appointment of CPA Jeremy Ferrell as the company's new chief financial officer, effective Mar. 9, 2022.
- The company told Ferrell brings in over 25 years of finance and operations leadership experience. Most recently, he served as CFO at Miku, a privately held consumer hardware and tele-health company. Previously, he founded a Fractional CFO Services firm, where he served as CFO for various life sciences and technology companies, including Singular Genomics, Aspen Neuroscience, and Hyduro.
- "His extensive and demonstrable record of accomplishment in helping technology companies successfully navigate change and growth will be a great asset to Sigyn as we advance Sigyn TherapyTM toward the clinic and pursue listing our securities on a major exchange," said Jim Joyce, co-founder and CEO of Sigyn Therapeutics.