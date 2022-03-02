Signy Therapeutics names new CFO

Mar. 02, 2022 8:32 AM ETSigyn Therapeutics, Inc. (SIGY)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
  • Signy Therapeutics (OTCPK:SIGY) has announced the appointment of CPA Jeremy Ferrell as the company's new chief financial officer, effective Mar. 9, 2022.
  • The company told Ferrell brings in over 25 years of finance and operations leadership experience. Most recently, he served as CFO at Miku, a privately held consumer hardware and tele-health company. Previously, he founded a Fractional CFO Services firm, where he served as CFO for various life sciences and technology companies, including Singular Genomics, Aspen Neuroscience, and Hyduro.
  • "His extensive and demonstrable record of accomplishment in helping technology companies successfully navigate change and growth will be a great asset to Sigyn as we advance Sigyn TherapyTM toward the clinic and pursue listing our securities on a major exchange," said Jim Joyce, co-founder and CEO of Sigyn Therapeutics.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.