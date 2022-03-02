WonderFi reports over 600,000 users across ecosystem

Mar. 02, 2022 8:48 AM ETWonderFi Technologies Inc. (WONDF)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
  • WonderFi Technologies (OTCPK:WONDF) reports an update on the rapid growth of collective users within the WonderFi ecosystem, with a total of over 600,000 users upon the closing of the Bitbuy and Sun Machine acquisitions.
  • Closing of the Bitbuy acquisition, expected in Q1 2022, brings an additional 389,000 registered users to the ecosystem.
  • Bitbuy recorded a 58% increase in new user registrations in Q4 2021 compared to Q3 2021.
  • Ben Samaroo, Chief Executive Officer of WonderFi commented: "The strong synergies between CeFi, DeFi, gaming and NFTs provide us with a tremendous opportunity to continue to grow our user base, increase the value of each user which increases the value of the WonderFi ecosystem."
