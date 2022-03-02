Calix and Arlo expand partnership to offer security for homes and small businesses
Mar. 02, 2022 8:49 AM ETCalix, Inc. (CALX)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Existing Arlo Secure offering by Calix (NYSE:CALX) is expanding to include emergency response, unlimited plans, and availability in Canada.
- Both also announced that the service will add comprehensive monitored security to protect the entire home and small business.
- It will enable even the smallest broadband service provider to excite their subscribers with CES-winning industrial design, simplicity of installation via the BSP’s field technician and full support within Calix Support Cloud.
- “The Revenue EDGE platform has enabled a marketplace that is filled with exciting subscriber solutions. This will enable BSPs of all sizes to take the simplest path to launching new services at a pace that puts them way ahead of the consumer giants and big lethargic BSPs who decide to build services themselves,” said Michael Weening, president and COO.