Calix and Arlo expand partnership to offer security for homes and small businesses

Mar. 02, 2022 8:49 AM ETCalix, Inc. (CALX)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA

Calix headquarters in Silicon Valley

Sundry Photography/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • Existing Arlo Secure offering by Calix (NYSE:CALX) is expanding to include emergency response, unlimited plans, and availability in Canada.
  • Both also announced that the service will add comprehensive monitored security to protect the entire home and small business.
  • It will enable even the smallest broadband service provider to excite their subscribers with CES-winning industrial design, simplicity of installation via the BSP’s field technician and full support within Calix Support Cloud.
  • “The Revenue EDGE platform has enabled a marketplace that is filled with exciting subscriber solutions. This will enable BSPs of all sizes to take the simplest path to launching new services at a pace that puts them way ahead of the consumer giants and big lethargic BSPs who decide to build services themselves,” said Michael Weening, president and COO.
