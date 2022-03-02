Principal Financial Group jumps after FY22 outlook report

Mar. 02, 2022 8:52 AM ETPrincipal Financial Group, Inc. (PFG)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
  • Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) is up 2% in premarket trading after releasing FY2022 guidance.
  • The company expects strong growth in Non-GAAP Operating EPS of 10-13% Y/Y.
  • This, however, excludes an estimated (4)-(5)% impact due to lost earnings and stranded costs from the transactions partially offset by a benefit from additional share repurchases from the net proceeds, resulting in an estimated 6-8% growth in EPS post-transactions and excluding anticipated significant variances.
  • The reinsurance transaction is expected to close in Q2 2022.
  • Segment-Wise: RIS Free net revenue is projected to grow at 3-6% Y/Y with pre-tax return expected at 25-29%; RIS-Spread revenue is to decline 20-25% with margin expected around 75-80%.
  • Corporate segment pre-tax operating losses is expected to range between $(370)-$(400)M in FY22.
  • The company plans to return $2.5-$3B of capital to shareholders in 2022, including $2.0-$2.3B of share repurchases and a 40% dividend payout ratio.
  • To discuss additional details, the company has scheduled a conference call for Mar. 2, 2022 at 10 AM EST.
