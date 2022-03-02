Jerome Powell says Federal Reserve needs to be nimble as economy evolves

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell will emphasize that the U.S. central bank needs "to be nimble" in responding to evolving economic developments. The Fed chair testifies at a hearing in the House of Representatives at 10:00 AM ET.

In particular, "the near-term effects on the U.S. economy of the invasion of Ukraine, the ongoing war, the sanctions, and of events to come, remain highly uncertain," he will say, according to his prepared statement.

Inflation remains a top concern. Powell still expects inflation to decline over the course of the year as supply constraints ease and demand moderates with fading fiscal support and the removal of monetary policy accommodation.

"But we are attentive to the risks of potential further upward pressure on inflation expectations and inflation itself from a number of factors. We will use our policy tools as appropriate to prevent higher inflation from becoming entrenched while promoting a sustainable expansion and a strong labor market."

He repeats the Fed's stance that shrinking the balance sheet will start occurring after the process of raising interest rates has begun, "and will proceed in a predictable manner primarily through adjustments to reinvestments."

Meanwhile, Powell's confirmation for his second term as Fed chair still hangs as GOP members refused to show up on a vote for five Fed nominees due to their opposition to Sarah Bloom Raskin as vice chair of supervision.