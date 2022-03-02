America First Multifamily Investors announces 1-for-3 reverse unit split
Mar. 02, 2022 8:56 AM ETAmerica First Multifamily Investors, L.P. (ATAX)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor3 Comments
- America First Multifamily Investors (NASDAQ:ATAX) trades 2.2% higher premarket after it announced that the Board of Managers of Greystone AF Manager, general partner of ATAX, approved a 1-for-3 reverse unit split of its beneficial unit certificates representing assigned limited partnership interests.
- The holders will receive the certificates at Apr.1, 2022 business close.
- There is not expected to be any direct economic consequence to the partnership or its unitholders from the reverse unit split.
- Post the split, the number of the Partnership's issued and outstanding BUCs would decrease from 66.05M BUCs to ~22.01M BUCs on a post-split basis.