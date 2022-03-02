America First Multifamily Investors announces 1-for-3 reverse unit split

  • America First Multifamily Investors (NASDAQ:ATAX) trades 2.2% higher premarket after it announced that the Board of Managers of Greystone AF Manager, general partner of ATAX, approved a 1-for-3 reverse unit split of its beneficial unit certificates representing assigned limited partnership interests.
  • The holders will receive the certificates at Apr.1, 2022 business close.
  • There is not expected to be any direct economic consequence to the partnership or its unitholders from the reverse unit split.
  • Post the split, the number of the Partnership's issued and outstanding BUCs would decrease from 66.05M BUCs to ~22.01M BUCs on a post-split basis.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.