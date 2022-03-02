Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT), a biotech focused on non-viral liver diseases, has lost ~8% in the pre-market Wednesday after the company pushed back the timeline for a key data readout from a late-stage trial for nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH).

Announcing its Q4 2021 financials, Intercept (ICPT) said that topline data from the Phase 3 REVERSE trial in compensated cirrhosis due to NASH is now expected in Q3 2022. In December, the company delayed the readout from the 2021 year-end to Q1 2022.

Chief Executive Officer of Intercept (ICPT), Jerry Durso, noted that the REVERSE study was the only ongoing trial of its kind to address a disease with no approved therapies. “Given the magnitude and complexity of these analyses, we now expect to deliver these data in the third quarter of this year,” he added.

In terms of financials, Intercept (ICPT) recorded $92.4M and $363.5M of Ocaliva net sales for Q4 and full-year 2021, indicating ~11% YoY and ~16% YoY growth from the prior-year period, respectively.

Meanwhile, the R&D expenses for the quarter remained flat amid a decline in NASH-related development activities. The SG&A expenses fell ~13% YoY to $60.6M, thanks mainly to September 2020 restructuring activities.

The net sales for Q4 and 2021 dropped ~30% YoY and ~67% YoY to $36.3M and $91.4M, respectively, while the cash and equivalents stood at $429.4M at year-end, implying a ~10% decline from a year ago.

For 2022, Intercept (ICPT) projects $375M – $405M of Ocaliva net sales while the Street forecasts for the company indicate $385.6M revenue for this year.