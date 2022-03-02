J&J Acuvue Theravision with Ketotifen contact lens gets FDA nod to prevent eye itch
Mar. 02, 2022 9:01 AM ETJohnson & Johnson (JNJ)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- Johnson & Johnson Vision Care, a unit of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ), said the U.S. FDA approved Acuvue Theravision with Ketotifen (etafilcon a drug-eluting contact lens with ketotifen).
- The company said Acuvue Theravision with Ketotifen are daily disposable contact lenses used for preventing eye itch due to allergic conjunctivitis and provide vision correction in patients who do not have red eyes, who are suitable for contact lens wear and who do not have more than 1.00 D of astigmatism.
- The company noted that each lens contains 19 mcg ketotifen, a well-established antihistamine.
- The company added that phase 3 studies, of the product showed a statistically meaningful reduction in itchy allergy eyes as quickly as 3 minutes after lens insertion and lasting up to 12 hours; however, the lens may be worn for longer than 12 hours for vision correction.
- The product is already approved in Canada and Japan.