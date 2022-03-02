Peabody jumps 3% with the launch of R3 Renewables

  • Peabody (NYSE:BTU) launches R3 Renewables, a renewable energy development company, in a joint venture with Riverstone Credit Partners and Summit Partners Credit Advisors.
  • The partnership brings together collective strengths in renewable energy project development, environmental management, extensive land holdings, permitting, and capital markets.
  • Initially, R3 Renewables will be engaged in the development of six potential sites on large tracts of land on or near previous coal mining operations in Indiana and Illinois.
  • Industry veteran John Jones has been appointed as CEO.
  • John brings nearly 30 years of expertise in the independent power industry, including senior roles at renewable industry leaders GE EFS, Lincoln Clean Energy and Invenergy.
