Peabody jumps 3% with the launch of R3 Renewables
Mar. 02, 2022 9:00 AM ETPeabody Energy Corporation (BTU)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA1 Comment
- Peabody (NYSE:BTU) launches R3 Renewables, a renewable energy development company, in a joint venture with Riverstone Credit Partners and Summit Partners Credit Advisors.
- The partnership brings together collective strengths in renewable energy project development, environmental management, extensive land holdings, permitting, and capital markets.
- Initially, R3 Renewables will be engaged in the development of six potential sites on large tracts of land on or near previous coal mining operations in Indiana and Illinois.
- Industry veteran John Jones has been appointed as CEO.
- John brings nearly 30 years of expertise in the independent power industry, including senior roles at renewable industry leaders GE EFS, Lincoln Clean Energy and Invenergy.