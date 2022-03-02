Aytu Biopharma's AR101 for tissue disorder gets orphan status in Europe

Mar. 02, 2022 9:18 AM ETAytu BioPharma, Inc. (AYTU)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor

  • The European Commission granted orphan designation to Aytu BioPharma's (NASDAQ:AYTU) AR101 (enzastaurin) to treat Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome (EDS),a group of rare inherited connective tissue disorders that includes the severe subtype vascular EDS (VEDS).
  • The designation was backed by positive opinion from the Committee for Orphan Medicinal Products of the European Medicines Agency.
  • The U.S. Food and Drug Administration previously granted orphan drug designation to AR101 to treat EDS, including VEDS.
  • The company plans to begin its PREVEnt trial to evaluate AR101 in patients with COL3A1-confirmed VEDS by mid-2022.
  • Orphan drug status is granted to therapies aimed at treating a seriously debilitating or life-threatening condition that affects fewer than five in 10,000 people in the EU. The status provides incentives, including 10 years of market exclusivity if the drug is approved.
  • AYTU +2.46% premarket to $1.25
