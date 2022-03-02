OceanPal announces time charter contract for Panamax vessel

Mar. 02, 2022 9:16 AM ETOceanPal Inc. (OP)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
  • OceanPal (NASDAQ:OP) trades 2.2% higher premarket after it entered into a time charter contract with Tongli Shipping for its Panamax dry bulk vessel, the m/v Calipso.
  • Gross charter rate is $24.5K/day for a period of minimum 90 days up to maximum Aug. 5, 2022.
  • The charter is expected to commence on Mar.9; m/v Calipso is currently chartered, as previously announced, at a gross charter rate of $17,850/day.
  • The employment of Calipso is expected to generate ~$2.21M of gross revenue for the minimum scheduled period of the time charter.
  • Current OceanPal fleet consists of 3 dry bulk vessels.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.