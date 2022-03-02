OceanPal announces time charter contract for Panamax vessel
Mar. 02, 2022 9:16 AM ETOceanPal Inc. (OP)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- OceanPal (NASDAQ:OP) trades 2.2% higher premarket after it entered into a time charter contract with Tongli Shipping for its Panamax dry bulk vessel, the m/v Calipso.
- Gross charter rate is $24.5K/day for a period of minimum 90 days up to maximum Aug. 5, 2022.
- The charter is expected to commence on Mar.9; m/v Calipso is currently chartered, as previously announced, at a gross charter rate of $17,850/day.
- The employment of Calipso is expected to generate ~$2.21M of gross revenue for the minimum scheduled period of the time charter.
- Current OceanPal fleet consists of 3 dry bulk vessels.