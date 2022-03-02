HCA launches private offering of senior secured notes

Mar. 02, 2022 9:26 AM ETHCA Healthcare, Inc. (HCA)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
  • HCA Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) to offer senior secured notes.
  • Pricing and volume yet to be determined.
  • Net proceeds will be used for general corporate purposes, which may include the repayment of borrowings outstanding under senior secured asset-based revolving credit facility, and may use a portion of the net proceeds from this offering for the redemption of all or a portion of the $1.250B outstanding of 4.75% senior secured notes due 2023 and all or a portion of the $1.250B outstanding of 5.875% senior notes due 2023.
