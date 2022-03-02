SoFi stock advances after Q4 beat, initiates strong FY2022 guidance

Mar. 02, 2022 9:26 AM ETSoFi Technologies, Inc. (SOFI)By: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor1 Comment

  • SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) stock surges 15% in premarket trading after the digital loan platform company Q4 results topped consensus estimates and its guidance was stronger than expected.
  • This comes as SoFi starts to see the effects of getting a national bank charter through its acquisition of Golden Pacific Bancorp.
  • Oppenheimer analyst Dominick Gabriele increases his 2022 revenue and adjusted EBITDA estimates for SoFi (SOFI). H now expects revenue of $1.57B vs prior estimate of $1.4B and adjusted EBITDA of $182M.
  • "SOFI continues to edge to profitability while growing out its businesses and efficiencies are materializing," said Gabriele, who rates the stock Outperform.
  • The jump in SoFi (SOFI) shares in Tuesday's after-market only offers a 6% potential upside for BofA Global Research's $14 price target. As a result, BofA downgrades the stock to Neutral. "We think risk-reward is more balanced from here," the note said. "2022 guidance is back-end loaded and we think it could take some time for investors to gain confidence it can be achieved."
