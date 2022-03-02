Micro-cap biotech Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) is trading ~11% higher in the pre-market on Wednesday after Jefferies analyst Christopher Howerton upgraded the stock to Buy from Hold, citing its valuation and an upcoming gastrointestinal therapy.

Ardelyx (ARDX) has lost more than 89% over the past 12 months, and Howerton cites its GIT therapy Ibsrela (tenapanor) to highlight the company amidst “a sea” of small-to-mid-cap biotech firms trading near the cash level. The analyst has raised the price target of the stock to $5 from $1 per share.

California-based Ardelyx (ARDX) expects to rollout Ibsrela in April 2022, targeting U.S. patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (“IBS-C”).

The analyst thinks that Ibsrela alone can make Ardelyx (ARDX) profitable and expects the company to make an appeal for the therapy by April following a regulatory snub last year for hyperphosphatemia.

The potential of tenapanor in the control of serum phosphorus in adults with chronic kidney disease (“CKD”) on dialysis, is “a free call option for the stock,” according to Howerton.

In July, the FDA declined to approve the therapy for the indication, prompting the company to implement a restructuring plan to save costs.